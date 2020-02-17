ABEO : ABEO: Group CEO Olivier Estèves increases his equity stake in ABEO

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that Group CEO Olivier Estèves has strengthened his status as a major shareholder, thereby confirming his full commitment to the ABEO Group.

The transaction resulted from the sale by Vesta CV, a company controlled by Jacques Janssen, of over 50% of its equity stake in ABEO, a portion amounting to 7.19% of the share capital and 4.35% of the voting rights1 to Jalénia, a company controlled by Olivier Estèves, at a price of €17.84 per share.

Jacques Janssen acquired an equity stake in ABEO, via companies he controlled, in 2014 when Janssen-Fritsen was taken over by the ABEO Group. This was a major milestone for the Group enabling it to step up its international expansion. After the successful integration of all Janssen-Fritsen employees in ABEO, Jacques Janssen wished to reduce his equity stake in order to focus on personal plans.

Jacques Janssen will continue to serve as a Board member and major shareholder of ABEO, thereby confirming his support for the next phase of the Group's development and his full confidence in the management team.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: "My increased stake in ABEO is a sign of my firm belief in the Group's development model and my determination to continue this entrepreneurial adventure by ensuring ABEO's success over the long term. In one sense, this deal marks the end of a highly eventful period in ABEO's development during which all three divisions posted strong growth. We now rank among the global leaders in our markets and have gained worldwide recognition as such. Backed by a trusted and experienced Executive Committee team that is fully aware of today's priorities and tomorrow's challenges, I remain determined to launch a new phase of value generation and proud to contribute towards a new chapter in ABEO's history."

This operation is executed by shareholders acting in concert, as defined by Article L.233-10 of the French Commercial Code, namely Olivier Estèves, Jacques Janssen and their respective holding companies Jalénia and Vesta CV, as set out in the Universal Registration Document (URD) for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 filed under number D.19-0803.

After the transaction, Jalénia hold 47.87% of the share capital and 53.65% of the voting rights in ABEO1, while Vesta CV will hold 7.13% of the share capital and 4.32% of the voting rights1. There is no change in the equity stake held by the concert (55.01% of share capital and 57.98% of voting rights1).

The requisite disclosures will be made to ABEO and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) with regard to the upward crossing of the 50% voting right threshold by Jalénia1 and downward crossing of the 10% share capital and 5% voting right thresholds by Vesta CV1.

(1) Based on a total of 7,514,211 shares and 12,401,628 theoretical voting rights.

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 230.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2019, 77% of which was generated outside France, and has more than 1,700 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

