ZCCM : ZCCM-Investments Holdings Plc_Market Announcement Engagement of Rothschild and Co to Assist with the Strategic Review of Mopani Copper Mines Plc.
ISSUED: 15 June 2022
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
ENGAGEMENT OF ROTHSCHILD & CO. TO ASSIST WITH THE STRATEGIC REVIEW
OF MOPANI COPPER MINES PLC
The Board of ZCCM Investments Holding Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”) wishes to inform the shareholders and the market that the Company has engaged the international investment bank, Rothschild & Co., South Africa (Pty) Ltd (“Rothschild & Co.”) to assist ZCCM-IH with the strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines Plc (“MCM” or “Mopani") to ensure its sustainability and continued development.
Rothschild & Co is a leading global financial services group, with a history of over 200 years at the centre of the world's financial markets.
Shareholders and the market are aware that MCM has been a landmark asset and an internationally renowned operation within the global mining landscape for decades and remains of particular importance to both the surrounding communities and the Zambian nation at large. In this regard, therefore, the review will be undertaken to provide strategic options that will ensure Mopani is operating optimally.
It is expected that this process will be concluded within a period of six (6) months from the date of contract award, with the ability to extend for a further 6 month period, taking into account progress to date and the closing provisions of any transaction agreements that have been signed.
The Board of ZCCM-IH will update the market on the results of this exercise in due course.
By Order of the Board
Chabby Chabala
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 15 June 2022
