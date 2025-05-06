 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
CAC 40
7 685,35
-0,55%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Plus de 40000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 685,35
-0,55%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

ZCCM : ZCCM-IH TRADING STATEMENT
information fournie par Actusnews 06/05/2025 à 10:00

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 05 May 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM-Investments Holdings PLC (the “Company” or “ZCCM-IH”) hereby advises the Shareholders of the Company that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the year ended 31 December 2024 is expected to be approximately 1138 % higher than that reported for the year ended 31 December 2023.

This substantial increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the successful implementation of the Mopani Strategic Equity Partner (SEP) Transaction. The transaction repositioned Mopani Copper Mines Plc as a financially sustainable entity and enabled the settlement of ZMW 44.72 billion (US$1.71 billion) in Glencore/Carlisa debt through the Amendment, Restatement, and Consolidation Agreement (ARCA). As a result, the Group recorded a one-off gain of ZMW 35.92 billion (US$1.41 billion) and reclassified Mopani from a subsidiary to an associate, significantly boosting Group earnings.

As a result, the Group recorded a profit of ZMW 42.30 billion (US$1.62 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2024, compared to a loss of ZMW 4.08 billion (US$199 million) in the prior year.

Shareholders are advised that the information in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors.

The 2024 Provisional Unaudited Abridged Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 are expected to be released on the Securities Exchange News Services (“SENS”) and published in the local press on or about 06 May 2025. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the Company's securities until the results are published.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 5 May 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
ISSUED: 05 May 2025

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWdrZ8Vvl5qZlW9xYpttmJRnZmyUkpGbbpKax2edmMjKb2pkx2ZnbpubZnJimmlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/91547-zccm-ih-trading-statement-sens-05.05.2025.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

Valeurs associées

ZAMBIA CONS.CAT.B
1,2200 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%
© Actusnews.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • Les valeurs du secteur industriel et aéronautique souffrent mardi 6 mai de l'incertitude autour des droits de douane de Donald Trump ( AFP / LUDOVIC MARIN )
    La Bourse de Paris hésite avant la Fed, face aux incertitudes commerciales
    information fournie par AFP 06.05.2025 10:14 

    La Bourse de Paris oscille autour de l'équilibre mardi, timide face à de nouvelles contradictoires sur le front de la guerre commerciale, en attendant la réunion de politique monétaire de la Réserve fédérale américaine (Fed). Vers 09H50 à Paris, l'indice vedette ... Lire la suite

  • Le siège de la Fed à Washington. (Crédits: Adobe Stock)
    Fed : la patience reste de mise
    information fournie par TRIBUNE LIBRE 06.05.2025 10:04 

    Par François Rimeu, stratégiste senior chez Crédit Mutuel AM A l'instar des marchés financiers, nous prévoyons que la Réserve fédérale (Fed) maintiendra son statu quo monétaire en mai, en réponse aux incertitudes liées au protectionnisme et à la guerre tarifaire. ... Lire la suite

  • Un magasin Boss à Londres
    Hugo Boss: Le CA dépasse les attentes au T1, perspectives confirmées
    information fournie par Reuters 06.05.2025 09:36 

    Hugo Boss a fait état mardi d'un chiffre d'affaires trimestriel supérieur aux attentes et a maintenu ses prévisions pour l'ensemble de l'année, dans un contexte d'incertitudes macroéconomiques accrues. Le groupe de mode allemand a enregistré un chiffre d'affaires ... Lire la suite

  • Un trader à son bureau chez CMC Markets
    L'Europe pratiquement stable avant les PMI et la Fed
    information fournie par Reuters 06.05.2025 09:35 

    Les principales Bourses européennes sont sans grand changement mardi dans un contexte d'attentisme avant la publication des indices PMI mensuels et la décision de politique monétaire de la Réserve fédérale américaine (Fed). À Paris, le CAC 40 perd 0,06% à 7.723,08 ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank