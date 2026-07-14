ZCCM : ZCCM-IH - SENS- Appointment of Transaction Advisors-13.07.2026

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice ” or “ Announcement ”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE – Zambia: Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext – Paris: Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”) Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

Issued on July 14, 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE – Zambia Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext – Paris Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

Listing Optimisation Process

Appointment of Transaction Advisers

Further to the Cautionary Announcement issued on 10 July 2026, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of the following transaction advisers in connection with the Listing Optimisation Process.

Bowsprit Partners as UK Financial Adviser & Corporate Broker

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Bowsprit Partners Limited (“ Bowsprit Partners ”) as its Financial Adviser & Corporate Broker in London with immediate effect.

Bowsprit Partners, a long-standing adviser of the Company, is a London-based corporate finance and corporate broking firm specialising in advising public and private companies. Bowsprit Partners is a Member of the London Stock Exchange and holds a number of international market accreditations, including Listing Sponsor status for the Euronext Growth and Euronext Access markets in Paris, Brussels, Lisbon and Dublin, Euronext Growth Advisor for Euronext Growth Oslo, Corporate Adviser to the Aquis Stock Exchange, Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and US OTC Markets Sponsor status for international companies.

Accordingly, Bowsprit Partners will provide required advisory services to ZCCM-IH on the listing optimisation process.

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited as LuSE Market Transaction Adviser

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”) as its Financial Adviser on the listing optimisation process in respect of the LuSE Listing Requirements SBZ is a founder-member of the LuSE and a pioneer in its quest to support the development and growth of the capital market in Zambia. In the first instance, SBZ is regulated and licensed as a Dealer by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia (“SEC”) Secondly, SBZ is a broker – member of the LuSE for the provision of stockbroking services to investors.

Chief Executive Outlines Long-Term Growth Strategy

In relation to the listing optimisation process, ZCCM-IH notes recent comments by its Chief Executive Officer, Kakenenwa Muyangwa, outlining the Company's long-term strategy for growth and access to the international market.

In the interview, Mr Muyangwa outlined the Company's long-term growth strategy, including an ambition to increase ZCCM-IH's market capitalisation from approximately US$1.4 billion to around US$7 billion over the next decade.

Mr Muyangwa further highlighted the Company's objective of increasing copper production, the Company's plans to broaden its international shareholder base, improve liquidity in its overseas listings and support future growth through enhanced access to international capital markets.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia, on 14 July 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 14 July 2026