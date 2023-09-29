ZCCM : ZCCM-IH Notice of Dividend Declaration and Payment

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

ISSUED ON: 29 September 2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

NOTICE OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

At the 19 th Annual General Meeting of Members of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc held on 29 September 2023 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Lusaka and virtually, the Shareholders approved a Final Dividend of ZMW 2.09 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and ZMW 2.41 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listings Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”),notice is hereby given that the dividend shall be payable to shareholders in the Company's register as at close of business on Friday, 20 October 2023 (“Record Date”). Accordingly, the last day to trade to qualify for the dividend payments will be Monday, 16 October 2023.

Dividend payments will be made from Monday, 23 October 2023 for shareholders whose shares are listed on the LuSE.

Shareholders are advised to take note of the following dates applicable to the Stock Exchange on which their shares are listed and traded.

Shareholders on the London Stock Exchange

The Company's shareholders' register will close on Friday, 20 October 2023. Dividend payments will be made from Monday, 23 October 2023.

Shareholders on the Paris Marché Libre

The Company's shareholders' register will close on Thursday 19 October 2023. Dividend payments will be made from Monday, 23 October 2023.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia – 29 September 2023

First Issued: 29 September 2023

