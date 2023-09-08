ZCCM : ZCCM-IH Notice of 19th AGM-29September_2023

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

8 September 2023

NOTICE OF THE 19 TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc will be held virtually and physically on Friday, 29 September 2023 at 10:00 hours at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Kenneth Kaunda Wing, Banquet Hall Number 3, Lusaka, Zambia and virtually via Video Conferencing on the following link https://eagm.creg.co.zw/eagm/Login.aspx , to transact the following business:

To consider and adopt the Minutes of the 18 th Annual General Meeting held on 9 December 2022.

To consider and adopt the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 March 2023.

To receive and adopt the audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors.

To receive and adopt the audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors.

To approve the final dividend of ZMW 2.09 per share recommended by the Directors for the year ended 31 December 2021.

To approve the final dividend of ZMW 2.41 per share recommended by the Directors for the year ended 31 December 2022.

To consider, adopt and ratify the recommendation to appoint External Auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

To consider and adopt the recommendation to appoint External Auditors for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 and the ensuing year, and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

To ratify and confirm the appointment of Non-Executive Directors to the Board of the Company.

To seek the approval of the shareholders of ZCCM-IH for the Company to issue corporate guarantees in relation to group capital requirements to a limit of US$ 200 million.

To transact such other business as may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

Notes :

The 2021 and 2022 ZCCM-IH Annual Reports can be accessed via the following link: https://zccm-ih.financifi.com/news-and-media/19th-agm-info/

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint any person (whether a member of the Company or not) to attend and to vote in his/her stead. A Proxy form and AGM Pack will be available on the Company website www.zccm-ih.com.zm . The completed Proxy Form must be lodged at the Registered Office of the Company, ZCCM-IH Office Park, Stand No. 16806, Alick Nkhata Road, P.O. Box 30048, Lusaka or emailed to corporate@zccm-ih.com.zm before the commencement of the AGM.

The proceedings of the Meeting will be streamed live through the following link, and shareholders are required to sign up: https://eagm.creg.co.zw/eagm/Login.aspx

Shareholders and proxies who will join the Meeting virtually are requested to Sign Up now . After signing up successfully, login credentials will be delivered to your email or through an SMS to your phone. Please sign up onto the link using the credentials forwarded to you via email and phone.

The key steps to follow are as given below:

Sign up on the (“eAGM platform”) given. Log into the (“eAGM platform”) and register to attend the meeting on the day of the meeting

To sign up for the Meeting, a shareholder must have a working email and an active cell phone number.

The window for signing up for the Meeting shall be open on Friday, 8 th September 2023 and automatically close at the commencement of the Meeting on [Friday, 29 th September 2023. Registration will commence at 08:00 hours on the day of the meeting. A shareholder who does not sign up before the start of the meeting will not be able to do so when the meeting starts. After registering, a shareholder will be allowed to join the meeting.

The voting at the General Meeting will be conducted electronically via the following link: https://eagm.creg.co.zw/eagm/Login.aspx To fully participate, virtually in the AGM, a shareholder must have a reliable internet connection.

Queries on how to log into the Meeting, registration or on the voting process can be channelled to the Corpserve Transfer Agents on info@corpservezambia.com.zm or james@Corpservezambia.com.zm : Or phone 0950968435, 0979420470, 0979946143

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 8 September 2023

