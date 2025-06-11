ZCCM : ZCCM-IH - MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE AND APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED: 11 June 2025

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE AND APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In accordance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to inform its shareholders and the market of the following changes to the Board of Directors and Executive leadership:

Mr. Kakenenwa Muyangwa has retired as a Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the ZCCM-IH Board, effective 5 June 2025 and the Company is subsequently pleased to announce that Mr. Muyangwa has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZCCM-IH and will serve as an Executive Director on the Board, effective 6 June 2025.

Brief Profile of Mr. Kakenenwa Muyangwa:

Mr. Muyangwa is a seasoned business leader with over 35 years of experience in business strategy, corporate management, transaction negotiations, corporate recoveries, metals trading, project financing, auditing and accounting.

Prior to his appointment as CEO of ZCCM-IH, he was Board Chairperson of ZCCM-IH plc since 2023. Mr. Muyangwa has represented ZCCM-IH on various boards of investee companies, including Mopani Copper Mines, CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines, and Kariba Minerals. He has led regional metal marketing and mining investment initiatives across Madagascar, South Africa, and Botswana.

He previously served as a long-term consultant to the African Development Bank in Cote d'Ivoire and is a Non-Executive Director at First National Bank Zambia Limited. He has previously held senior leadership positions at Konkola Copper Mines, Barclays Bank of Zambia, and conducted interim assignments as Finance Director at Scaw Limited, Chibuluma Mines, and Mpelembe Drilling. He earned his professional accounting background at Price Waterhouse (one of the predecessor firms to PwC) in both Zambia and the United Kingdom, focusing on audit and business advisory services.

He began his mining career in 1987 as a Senior Assistant Mining Engineer at ZCCM's former Nchanga Division. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Mining Engineering from Imperial College, London, and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The Board congratulates Mr. Muyangwa on his new appointment and expresses confidence in his ability to lead ZCCM-IH towards the achievement of its strategic goals.

The Board also extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Tisa Chama for his commitment and service while acting as Chief Executive Officer up to 6 June 2025.

In the interim, the Vice Chairperson of the Board, Mr. Mubita Akapelwa, will act as Chairperson of the ZCCM-IH Board.

