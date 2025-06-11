ZCCM : ZCCM-IH - MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ( “LuSE ”) the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia (“SEC”) ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 11 June 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[ “ZCCM-IH” or the “Company” ]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In accordance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that, effective 9 June 2025, the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation (“IDC”), has appointed Mr. Phesto Musonda as a Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the ZCCM-IH Board.

Brief Profile of Mr. Phesto Musonda:

Mr. Phesto Musonda is a seasoned entrepreneur and a prominent figure in Zambia's construction and mining industries, bringing over three decades of experience in driving industrial growth, innovation, and strategic development. As Chairman and CEO of both Phoenix Materials Ltd and the Sub Sahara Gemstone Exchange Industrial Park Ltd, he has combined technical and business acumen with visionary leadership to advance the mining and gemstone sectors not only in Zambia but across the Sub-Saharan region.

Renowned for his leadership in industrial development and policy advocacy, Mr. Musonda has played a key role in shaping Zambia's economic and infrastructural development landscape. His ability to scale businesses, influence national policy, and implement Total Quality Management (TQM) systems has been instrumental in elevating operational standards across the sectors he engages in. Under his leadership, Phoenix Materials Ltd has grown to become a key player in providing mining support services in Zambia and is founder of the Sub Sahara Gemstone Exchange Industrial Park Ltd, the first indigenous owned economic zone in Zambia.

He currently holds several leadership positions, including Chairman and President of the Sub Sahara Gemstone Exchange Industrial Park Ltd, Chairman of Phoenix Materials Ltd and as well as Chairman of Manda Hill Centre, one of Zambia's largest shopping malls.

His leadership extends into both the public and private sectors, having served in pivotal roles such as Vice Chairman of the National Roads Fund Agency (NRFA), Vice Chairman of the National Council for Construction (NCC), and President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors (ABCEC). He also holds the distinction of having been the longest-serving Chairman of the Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF). He further served as a Board Member of Flying Doctors Services and as a Board Member of the Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI). He also Consulted for the inaugural Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka (2024).

Mr. Musonda holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Total Quality Management from the University of South Wales and a graduate of Construction from the Copperbelt University. His career exemplifies a rare blend of technical knowledge, executive leadership, and a long-standing commitment to Zambia's industrial and economic development.

The Board of Directors extends its sincere congratulations to Mr. Musonda on his appointment and expresses its full confidence in his leadership. The Board is confident that, under his guidance, ZCCM-IH will effectively pursue its strategic objectives and long-term vision, drive growth and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 11 June 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia. First Issued on 11 June 2025