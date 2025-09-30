ZCCM : ZCCM-IH - INVESTMENT IN MSEL (SENS) - 26.09.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC(“ZCCM-IH”) ACQUISITION OF 35% SHAREHOLDING IN MAAMBA SOLAR ENERGY LIMITED(“MSEL”) AND INVESTMENT IN THE 100MW SOLAR PV PROJECT
On 28 th August 2025, the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”) approved a proposal to purchase a 35% stake in Maamba Solar Energy Limited (“MSEL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maamba Energy Limited (“MEL”) incorporated on 28 th January 2025 to invest in and develop the renewable energy business within the Nava Group in Zambia.
ZCCM-IH will purchase 35% of MEL's shares in MSEL while the remaining 65% will be held by Nava Global PTE Limited (previously known as Nava Bharat Singapore Pte Ltd) and consequentially, invest in the 100MWAC Solar PV Power project (the “Project”). MSEL has begun the development of the Project which is set to be commissioned in July 2026. Details of the project are tabulated below.
|Title
|Maamba Solar Energy Limited (MSEL)
|About MSEL and Shareholding Structure
|
|Project Location
|Maamba, Sinazongwe District, Southern Province
|Investment Description & Purpose
|The project entails the development of a 100MWAC solar power plant under Maamba Solar Energy Limited
|Strategic Rationale
|
|Investment Salient Features
|
|Transaction Categorization
|
Transaction Consideration= USD 9.45 million
|Expected Outcomes
|
|Expected Delivery Timeline (Completion & Commissioning)
|Project commissioning expected within 10 months following final approvals.
ZCCM-IH remains committed to alleviating the challenges brought on by Zambia's energy crisis through its strategic energy investments to ensure that critical industries can continue to thrive; and MSEL is no exception. ZCCM-IH will provide its shareholders with updates on the Project's completion in future SENS publications.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Tuesday, 30 September 2025
