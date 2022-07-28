ZCCM : ZCCM-IH_INDO ZAMBIA BANK CORPORATE GUARANTEE
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
ISSUED: 28 July 2022
TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and the market that ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ ZCCM-IH ” or “the Company ”), has agreed to provide a Corporate Guarantee to Indo Zambia Bank (“INDO”) for the amount of USD 15 million (the “ Transaction ”).
In line with the requirements of Section 9 and 10 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the key features of the Transaction are as follows:
|Particulars of the Transaction
|The provision of USD15 million Corporate Guarantees to INDO by ZCCM-IH for the provision of a Letter of Credit and Overdraft facility to Mopani Copper Mines Plc (“ MCM ”).
|Guaranteed Amount
|USD 15 Million
|Other significant terms of the Transaction
|
Provision of USD 15 million Corporate Guarantee to INDO comprising:
|Effective Date
|12 July 2022
|Rationale for the Transaction
|
The support of ZCCM-IH to the operations of MCM is critical at this juncture. MCM needs working capital urgently in order to address the following issues:
Shareholders are advised that the fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor on the terms and conditions of the facility will be made available for inspection once completed.
By Order of the Board
Chabby Chabala
COMPANY SECRETARY
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday, 28 July 2022
