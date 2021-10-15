ZCCM : ZCCM-IH _CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

ISSUED: October 15, 2021

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

Pursuant to section 3.59 of the LuSE Listing Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Board”) announce the termination of appointment of Mr Eric S Silwamba, SC as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of (the Board) the Company with effect from 12 October 2021.

The Board of Directors and the Company would like to thank Mr Silwamba for his significant contribution to ZCCM-IH during his tenure on the Board. The Company wishes him well in his future endevours.

Shareholders and the general public will be informed of the successor to the chairmanship of the board in due course.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 15 October 2021

