ZCCM : ZCCM-IH Change in Directorate

ISSUED: 23 July 2024
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE
In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the Industrial Development Corporation, the Majority Shareholder, has withdrawn the appointment of Mr Moses S Nyirenda as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective 17 th July 2024.
Mr Nyirenda was appointed on 13 December 2021. During his tenure, he served as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee of the Board.
The ZCCM-IH Board wishes to thank Mr Nyirenda for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Lusaka, Zambia - 23 July 2024
|First Issued on 23 July 2024
Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/86968-zccm-ih-market-announcement_-change-in-directorate_-19-july-2024.pdf
