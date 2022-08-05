ZCCM : Mopani Mines_Summarised Statement on Reserves and Resources.
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUED: 05 August 2022
MOPANI COPPER MINES PLC
SUMMARISED STATEMENT ON RESERVES AND RESOURCES
The shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ( “ZCCM-IH ” or the “Company ”), as well as other market participants, are referred to the circular dated 9 March 2021 sent to shareholders giving full details on the Acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines PLC (“ Mopani ”) by ZCCM-IH (the “Transaction”).
The Board of Directors of ZCCM-IH ( the “Board ”) informed shareholders that the Company requested SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd (“SRK”) to undertake a technical review of the mining, processing, smelting, and refining Assets (the “ Assets” ) of Mopani and prepare a Competent Persons Report (“ CPR ”) that meets the requirements set out in Section 12 of the Listings Requirements of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE) .
Accordingly, the Board wishes to inform the market and the shareholders of ZCCM-IH that the CPR has been finalised and the summarised results following the exercise undertaken by SRK of inspecting the reserves and resources of Mopani are presented below.
Table 1- Nkana: Audited Mineral Resource Statement as at 1 January 2022
|Area
|Tonnage (Mt)
|TCu (%)
|ASCu (%)
|TCo (%)
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Sulphides
|162.1
|2.07
|-
|0.11
|Oxides
|7.8
|2.28
|1.30
|0.04
|Total
|170.0
|2.08
|0.06
|0.10
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Sulphides
|44.2
|2.09
|-
|0.11
|Oxides
|1.4
|1.86
|0.94
|0.06
|Total
|45.7
|2.08
|0.03
|0.11
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Sulphides
|38.0
|2.04
|-
|0.11
|Oxides
|1.6
|1.67
|0.73
|0.04
|Total
|39.5
|2.03
|0.03
|0.11
|Total Mineral Resources
|Sulphides
|244.8
|2.07
|0.11
|Oxides
|10.8
|2.14
|1.17
|0.04
|Total
|255.6
|2.07
|0.05
|0.11
Source: SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.
Table 2 – Mufulira: Audited Mineral Resource Statement as at 1 January 2022
|Area
|Tonnage (Mt)
|Tcu (%)
|ASCu (%)
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Main Mining Areas (Sulphides)
|25.53
|2.24
|Historical Blocks (Sulphides)
|1.06
|2.70
|Underground Oxides
|8.78
|1.19
|0.72
|Surface oxides
|3.03
|1.81
|0.50
|Total
|38.39
|1.98
|0.20
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Main Mining Areas (Sulphides)
|11.72
|2.68
|Historical Blocks (Sulphides)
|0.27
|2.15
|Underground Oxides
|1.97
|0.90
|0.56
|Surface oxides
|1.85
|1.80
|0.48
|Total
|15.82
|2.35
|0.13
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Main Mining Areas (Sulphides)
|13.76
|2.66
|Historical Blocks (Sulphides)
|0.29
|2.48
|Underground Oxides
|1.32
|0.81
|0.51
|Surface oxides
|1.29
|1.76
|0.40
|Total
|16.67
|2.44
|0.07
|Total Mineral Resources
|Main Mining Areas (Sulphides)
|51.01
|2.46
|Historical Blocks (Sulphides)
|1.62
|2.57
|Underground Oxides
|12.07
|1.10
|0.67
|Surface oxides
|6.18
|1.80
|0.47
|Total
|70.88
|2.17
|0.16
Source: SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.
Table 3 – Audited Ore Reserve Statement as at 1 January 2022
|Category
|Tonnes
|Cu Grade
|Co Grade
|Copper
|Cobalt
|Mt
|%
|%
|Kt
|Kt
|Nkana North
|13.66
|1.92
|0.13
|262.4
|17.3
|Nkana South
|33.87
|1.88
|0.06
|635.9
|21.1
|Mufulira
|9.66
|2.10
|202.5
|0.0
|Proved
|57.19
|1.92
|0.07
|1,100.8
|38.4
|Nkana North
|8.13
|1.95
|0.13
|158.7
|10.6
|Nkana South
|21.95
|1.81
|0.08
|397.8
|17.3
|Mufulira
|5.99
|2.31
|0.00
|138.7
|0.0
|Probable
|36.08
|1.93
|0.08
|695.2
|27.9
|Nkana North
|21.79
|1.93
|0.13
|421.1
|27.9
|Nkana South
|55.83
|1.85
|0.07
|1,033.7
|38.4
|Mufulira
|15.65
|2.18
|0.00
|341.3
|0.0
|Total
|93.27
|1.93
|0.07
|1,796.0
|66.3
Source : SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.
Notes:
- Cu - Copper
- Co - Cobalt
- TCu - Total Copper
- TCo - Total Cobalt
- AsCu - Acid Soluble Copper
- Mt - Million Metric Tonnes
- Kt – Thousand Tonnes
The CPR is available to shareholders of ZCCM-IH upon request.
By Order of the Board
Chabby Chabala
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 5 August 2022
