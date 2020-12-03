Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
DEC 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
5 565.50
-0.20%
ZCCM : FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT_ KHL
Actusnews03/12/2020 à 18:00

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

 
 

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 23 November 2020

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

 [Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Kansanshi Holdings Limited ("KHL") Commences Confidential Arbitration Proceedings Against ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") and Kansanshi Mining Plc ("KMP")

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No 41 of 2016 and the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") Listings Requirements (the "Rules"), shareholders are informed that on 11 November 2019, KHL filed a Request for Arbitration in London against ZCCM-IH (as Respondent) and KMP (as Nominal Respondent). These Arbitration proceedings are strictly confidential as between the parties. The Arbitration proceedings follow a criminal complaint made by ZCCM-IH against the allegedly unauthorised transfer by KMP of KMP monies to a KHL related party/affiliate. 

The matter is yet to be determined and may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Shareholders will be updated as the case progresses.

Accordingly, shareholders of ZCCM-IH are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company until further information is published.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Monday, 23 November 2020

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456
 
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
 
W | www.sbz.com.zm
 
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

Issued 13 December 2019


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ympvZpWZapqUlXFqYp1qb2hrZ2how2aYapKanJNolZbIZ5yWxmZpb5jIZm9nmGpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/66354-zccm-ih-further-cautionary-announcement-khl-sens-25112020-002.pdf

Valeurs associées

ZAMBIA CONS.CAT.B
Euronext Paris -2.67%
© Actusnews.

