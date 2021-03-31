ZCCM : EGM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

ISSUED: 31 March 2021

RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ZCCM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC, COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION & WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Introduction

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcements released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LUSE") on the 9th of March 2021 and the announcements by ZCCM-IH released on SENS on 21st December 2020, 8th January 2021 and 20th January 2021 regarding the acquisition of the 90% stake not currently held by ZCCM-IH in Mopani Copper Mines Plc ("Mopani") ("the Transaction"). The Company distributed a Transaction circular (the "Circular") on the 9th of March 2021 incorporating a notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to consider the Transaction. The Board of Directors of ZCCM-IH ("the Board") is pleased to provide a further update in relation to the Transaction.

2.0 Results of the General Meeting

At the EGM of ZCCM-IH held virtually on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 and hosted in Lusaka, Zambia, shareholders of ZCCM-IH ("Shareholders") considered the resolution proposed at the EGM as set out below:

THAT the Transaction be and is hereby approved and the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and are hereby authorised to:

do or procure to be done all such acts and things as they consider necessary, expedient or appropriate in connection with the Transaction and this resolution (including for the purpose of obtaining any approval, consent, clearance or permission that is a condition to the Transaction or that the Directors consider necessary or expedient); and to agree such modifications, variations, revisions, waivers or amendments to the terms and conditions of the Transaction (provided that such modifications, variations, revisions, waivers or amendments are not of a material nature), to any documents, and arrangements relating thereto, as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, think fit.

The proposed resolution was approved by the Shareholders.

3.0 Completion of the Transaction

The Board is pleased to confirm that all the Conditions Precedent to the Transaction have now been satisfied, allowing for the completion of the Transaction on 31 March 2021. ZCCM-IH is now the holder of 100% of the issued shares in Mopani, transforming the Company from an investment company to owning and operating a multi-billion-dollar mining asset in Zambia. The Board looks forward to providing Shareholders with further updates on Mopani in the coming months.

Accordingly, the Cautionary Announcement in force since 4th September 2020 is hereby withdrawn.

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 31 March 2021

