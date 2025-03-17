WAVESTONE : Programme de rachat d'actions : Déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres du 10 au 14 mars 2025

Programme de rachat d'actions
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : Wavestone
Nature des titres : Actions
Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres
du 10 au 14 mars 2025
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions (€)
|Marché
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|13/03/2025
|FR0004036036
|8 300
|48,6524
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|14/03/2025
|FR0004036036
|730
|46,9500
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant
|Nom du PSI
|Code Identifiant PSI
|Jour/heure de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Prix unitaire (unité)
|Devise
|Quantité achetée
|Code identifiant marché
|Numéro de référence de la transaction
|Objectif du rachat
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:06:06
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|432
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:06:07
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|12
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:11:25
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|34
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:13:17
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|23
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:16:41
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|21
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:16:59
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|54
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:17:00
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:17:10
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|23
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:17:13
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|272
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:18:55
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|22
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:18:57
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|49
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:19:04
|FR0004036036
|49,40
|EURO
|38
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 10:28:53
|FR0004036036
|49,00
|EURO
|5 000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 12:45:30
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|100
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:31:01
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|292
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:31:02
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|114
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:31:04
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|151
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:31:05
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:31:10
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|57
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:31:11
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|120
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:31:20
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 13:32:00
|FR0004036036
|47,60
|EURO
|140
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 17:20:29
|FR0004036036
|47,55
|EURO
|892
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|13/03/2025 à 17:21:37
|FR0004036036
|47,55
|EURO
|408
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|14/03/2025 à 09:09:04
|FR0004036036
|46,95
|EURO
|432
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|14/03/2025 à 09:09:06
|FR0004036036
|46,95
|EURO
|144
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|14/03/2025 à 09:09:30
|FR0004036036
|46,95
|EURO
|67
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|14/03/2025 à 09:09:53
|FR0004036036
|46,95
|EURO
|81
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|14/03/2025 à 09:09:57
|FR0004036036
|46,95
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Non disponible
|Couverture (attribution salariée)
