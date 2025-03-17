 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
MAR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
8 080,50
+0,61%
WAVESTONE : Programme de rachat d'actions : Déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres du 10 au 14 mars 2025
information fournie par Actusnews 17/03/2025 à 18:00

Programme de rachat d'actions

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : Wavestone

Nature des titres : Actions

Tableau de déclaration des opérations réalisées par Wavestone sur ses propres titres

du 10 au 14 mars 2025

Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions (€) Marché
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 13/03/2025 FR0004036036 8 300 48,6524 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 14/03/2025 FR0004036036 730 46,9500 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)


Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant Nom du PSI Code Identifiant PSI Jour/heure de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Prix unitaire (unité) Devise Quantité achetée Code identifiant marché Numéro de référence de la transaction Objectif du rachat
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:06:06 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 432 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:06:07 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 12 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:11:25 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 34 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:13:17 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 23 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:16:41 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 21 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:16:59 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 54 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:17:00 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:17:10 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 23 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:17:13 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 272 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:18:55 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 22 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:18:57 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 49 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:19:04 FR0004036036 49,40 EURO 38 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 10:28:53 FR0004036036 49,00 EURO 5 000 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 12:45:30 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:31:01 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 292 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:31:02 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 114 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:31:04 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 151 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:31:05 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 6 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:31:10 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 57 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:31:11 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 120 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:31:20 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 13:32:00 FR0004036036 47,60 EURO 140 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 17:20:29 FR0004036036 47,55 EURO 892 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 13/03/2025 à 17:21:37 FR0004036036 47,55 EURO 408 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 14/03/2025 à 09:09:04 FR0004036036 46,95 EURO 432 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 14/03/2025 à 09:09:06 FR0004036036 46,95 EURO 144 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 14/03/2025 à 09:09:30 FR0004036036 46,95 EURO 67 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 14/03/2025 à 09:09:53 FR0004036036 46,95 EURO 81 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 14/03/2025 à 09:09:57 FR0004036036 46,95 EURO 6 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Non disponible Couverture (attribution salariée)


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : lGubk5xsZG3Hx2trlJtrZ2drm2lix2fJm5PGl2NsasiZnWuUl5pnmcmeZnJhmW1v
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/90489-operations-dans-le-cadre-du-programme-de-rachat-d_actions-10-14-mars-2025.pdf

