 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Walleye Capital déclare une position courte nette sur Soitec, selon l’AMF
information fournie par Reuters 22/04/2026 à 15:37

* Walleye Capital détient position courte nette de 1 % sur Soitec, selon déclaration AMF. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Soitec SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/6395E8260DC0A149AD1CCE8BBCE967678D3B9324/37161

Valeurs associées

SOITEC
109,7000 EUR Euronext Paris +8,88%
© 2026 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • Le logo de l'UBS sur le bâtiment du Parlement suisse à Berne
    UBS: Le gouvernement suisse maintient son exigence principale sur les fonds propres
    information fournie par Reuters 22.04.2026 18:15 

    par Dave Graham et Ariane Luthi ‌Le gouvernement suisse a accordé mercredi à UBS des concessions à la marge sur les ​nouvelles règles en matière de fonds propres tout en maintenant son exigence principale, à savoir que le géant bancaire couvre l'intégralité de ... Lire la suite

  • Un tradeur à l'ouverture de la séance à la Bourse de New York le 13 avril 2026 ( AFP / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU )
    Les Bourses mondiales partagées entre risque géopolitique et résultats d'entreprises
    information fournie par AFP 22.04.2026 18:09 

    Les marchés boursiers mondiaux évoluent sans direction commune mercredi, partagés après l'annonce du prolongement de la trêve au Moyen-Orient, tout en étant attentifs aux publications de résultats d'entreprises qui ponctuent la semaine. "Les marchés continuent ... Lire la suite

  • Carrefour caddies (Crédit: L. Grassin / Flickr)
    Carrefour confirme ses objectifs annuels
    information fournie par Zonebourse 22.04.2026 18:09 

    Le géant de la distribution a enregistré un chiffre d'affaires TTC de 21,1 MdsEUR au premier trimestre 2026 (pre-IAS 29), en progression de 2,2% à données comparables. A changes constants, la croissance atteint 2,5%, portée notamment par un effet essence favorable ... Lire la suite

  • Illustration du logo de Carrefour
    Carrefour: Le CA croît mais déçoit au T1, objectifs 2026 confirmés
    information fournie par Reuters 22.04.2026 17:58 

    Carrefour ‌a fait état mercredi d'un chiffre ​d'affaires en-dessous des attentes au premier trimestre, en hausse de 2,2% à ​21,14 milliards d'euros, et a confirmé ses ​objectifs financiers pour 2026. Selon ⁠un consensus Visible Alpha, les ‌analystes attendaient ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank