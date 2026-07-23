Vusion - Invitation Webcast & Conference Call - Chiffre d'affaires S1 2026

Mr Thierry GADOU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and
Mr Thierry LEMAITRE, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance & Corporate,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our H1 2026 Sales webcast and conference call on:
Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 6:00pm (CET – Paris time)
The Q&A session will be accessible via webcast (written questions) or conference call (oral questions).
Dial-in telephone access
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please register at the following link to receive your personal credential (dial-in numbers, conference ID and User ID):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2f9438d8d5ea4d2f9c8b6b5309c7e2f3
Live Webcast
If you wish to join the conference by webcast please click on the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3sqxzajg
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