Vinci Airports-Trafic passager en hausse de 51% au T4
information fournie par Reuters12/01/2023 à 18:14
12 janvier (Reuters) - Vinci SA SGEF.PA :
* VINCI AIRPORTS - TRAFIC 2022
* TRAFIC AU 4ÈME TRIMESTRE EN HAUSSE DE 51% [46% EN INTÉGRANT OMA] PAR RAPPORT À 2021, EN BAISSE DE 17% 15% PAR RAPPORT AUNIVEAU PRÉ-COVID
* SUR L'ENSEMBLE DE L'ANNÉE 2022, LE TRAFIC A DOUBLÉ PAR RAPPORT À 2021, S'ÉTABLISSANT À 72% 75% DU NIVEAU DE RÉFÉRENCE DE 2019
* LES AÉROPORTS DU RÉSEAU VINCI AIRPORTS ONT ACCUEILLI PRÈS DE 50 MILLIONS [PLUS DE 56 MILLIONS] DE PASSAGERS AU 4ÈME TRIMESTRE 2022, SOIT PRESQUE 17 18 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS DE PLUS QU'EN 2021 (-17% -15% PAR RAPPORT À LA MÊME PÉRIODE DE 2019)
* PLUS DE 186 209 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS ONT FRÉQUENTÉ NOS AÉROPORTS SUR L'ENSEMBLE DE L'ANNÉE 2022, PLUS DU DOUBLE DE LA FRÉQUENTATION 2021, EN BAISSE DE 28% 25% PAR RAPPORT À 2019
* EN DÉCEMBRE, ET HORS ASIE, LE NIVEAU DU TRAFIC ÉTAIT PROCHE D'AVOIR EFFACÉ LA CRISE (-9%) ET LA REPRISE DU TRAFIC INTERNATIONAL AVAIT RATTRAPÉ CELLE DU TRAFIC DOMESTIQUE
