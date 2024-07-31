 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Vastned Belgium publishes the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of September 25, 2024
information fournie par GlobeNewswire 31/07/2024 à 07:30

Vastned Belgium today publishes the convocation and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday 25 September 2024 at 2.00 pm at the registered office of the Company 1 , Generaal Lemanstraat 61, 2018 Antwerp in connection with the reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN) will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (the ‘Merger’ ).

1 As of 1 September 2024, the registered office of Vastned Belgium will be moved to Generaal Lemanstraat 61, 2018 Antwerp.

Full press release:

© GlobeNewswire

