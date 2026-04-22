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Tudor Capital Europe dévoile position courte nette sur VusionGroup
information fournie par Reuters 22/04/2026 à 15:42

* Tudor Capital Europe a déclaré une position courte nette de 0,49 % sur VusionGroup (ISIN FR0010282822) au 21 avril 2026. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Vusion SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/7246F63764D1BEFCAA5DAA5965302532B69974B3/37161

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VUSION
133,5000 EUR Euronext Paris -9,18%
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4 commentaires

  • 15:02

    Pourtant les derniers entrés et ceux qui sont les moins gagnants de tous les fonds VAD.. ils paieront pour les autres..

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