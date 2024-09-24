 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene to Report Major Clinical Data before the end of 2024 – Confirmed Financial Visibility until Q4 2025
24/09/2024

2024 Half-Year Results and Business Update

Lead program TG4050 (individualized immunotherapy):

– First signs of clinical benefit in adjuvant head and neck cancer reported at AACR 2024, paved the way for the start of Phase II part of randomized Phase I/II clinical trial in Q2 2024

– Median 24-month follow-up data to be presented in Q4 2024


BT-001 (oncolytic virus):

Data presented at ESMO (Sept. 2024) showed promising antitumor activity in solid tumors that failed previous anti-PD(L)-1 treatment


TG4001 (HPV therapeutic cancer vaccine):

Randomized Phase II study expected to read out in Q4 2024


Financial visibility confirmed until Q4 2025



Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.


.../...

