Transgene to Report Major Clinical Data before the end of 2024 – Confirmed Financial Visibility until Q4 2025

2024 Half-Year Results and Business Update



Lead program TG4050 (individualized immunotherapy):



– First signs of clinical benefit in adjuvant head and neck cancer reported at AACR 2024, paved the way for the start of Phase II part of randomized Phase I/II clinical trial in Q2 2024



– Median 24-month follow-up data to be presented in Q4 2024





BT-001 (oncolytic virus):



Data presented at ESMO (Sept. 2024) showed promising antitumor activity in solid tumors that failed previous anti-PD(L)-1 treatment





TG4001 (HPV therapeutic cancer vaccine):



Randomized Phase II study expected to read out in Q4 2024





Financial visibility confirmed until Q4 2025







