Transgene to Report Major Clinical Data before the end of 2024 – Confirmed Financial Visibility until Q4 2025

2024 Half-Year Results and Business Update
Lead program TG4050 (individualized immunotherapy):
– First signs of clinical benefit in adjuvant head and neck cancer reported at AACR 2024, paved the way for the start of Phase II part of randomized Phase I/II clinical trial in Q2 2024
– Median 24-month follow-up data to be presented in Q4 2024
BT-001 (oncolytic virus):
Data presented at ESMO (Sept. 2024) showed promising antitumor activity in solid tumors that failed previous anti-PD(L)-1 treatment
TG4001 (HPV therapeutic cancer vaccine):
Randomized Phase II study expected to read out in Q4 2024
Financial visibility confirmed until Q4 2025
Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.
