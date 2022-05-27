Transgene to Present Updated Positive Preliminary Data from the Phase I Clinical Trials with TG4050 (myvac® platform) at ASCO 2022

Strasbourg, France, May 27, 2022, 8:00 am CEST - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that an abstract reporting preliminary data from the two Phase I trials assessing TG4050, its individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. The conference will be held online and in-person in Chicago, IL, USA, from June 3 to 7, 2022.



The abstract reports positive immunogenicity and clinical data generated from the two ongoing Phase I trials in patients with ovarian cancer and HPV-negative head and neck cancer (NCT03839524 and NCT04183166). The detailed data will be presented during a poster session on June 5, 2022, at the ASCO conference.



.../...