Transgene to Present Preclinical Data on Novel TG-MVA Prophylactic Vaccine Against mpox at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases

TG-MVA builds on Transgene’s expertise in MVA (Modified Vaccinia Ankara) viral vectors, which are well established in smallpox vaccines development





Extensive data with TG-MVACEF and TG-MVACL demonstrate protection against Monkeypox virus (MPXV) infections across several models





Alongside its focus on advancing its myvac® platform for therapeutic cancer vaccines, Transgene is evaluating options to further develop TG-MVA and maximize its value





Strasbourg, France, May 26, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced an oral presentation of new preclinical data highlighting the potential of TG-MVA its Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based prophylactic vaccine candidates against mpox produced on chicken embryo fibroblasts (TG-MVACEF) and Cell Line (TG-MVACL).



Transgene’s MVA viral vector is derived from a virus originally developed for smallpox vaccination. Its strong safety profile and its classification within the Orthopoxvirus family make it a particularly suitable vector for the development of mpox vaccines.



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