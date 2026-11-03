Transgene to Present Preclinical Data on Novel Oncolytic Virus at SITC 2026 Supporting its Potential for Systemic Delivery

Preclinical data support the potential of PoxSTG-EEV to overcome key barriers to systemic (IV) delivery and enhance tumor dissemination of oncolytic viruses



Strasbourg, France, November 3, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that new preclinical data on PoxSTG-EEV, its novel enveloped chimeric oncolytic virus, have been selected for a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting.

SITC will take place November 4 - 8, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona (USA).



These data highlight the potential of PoxSTG-EEV, a next-generation chimeric oncolytic virus with a novel Extracellular Enveloped Virion (EEV) formulation developed by Transgene to enhance intratumoral dissemination and increase resistance to immune-mediated neutralization, supporting its potential for systemic (IV) administration.



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