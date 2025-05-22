Transgene to Present 24-month Disease-Free Survival Data from All Patients in Phase I Part of Trial of Individualized Cancer Vaccine, TG4050, at ASCO 2025

24-month follow-up data from randomized Phase I part of the Phase I/II trial of TG4050

in resected locally advanced head and neck cancer selected for rapid oral presentation

at ASCO on June 1st, 2025

Strasbourg, France, May 22, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that it will present two-year disease-free survival (DFS) data from all patients in the randomized Phase I part of the trial of its individualized neoantigen therapeutic cancer vaccine TG4050. The data will be shared during a rapid oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago from May 30 to June 3, 2025.



.../...