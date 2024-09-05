 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
SEP 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 451,00
-0,86%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
SEP 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 451,00
-0,86%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene to Participate in HTID Conference and Investor Access Forum in Paris
information fournie par Boursorama CP 05/09/2024 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, September 5, 2024, 5 : 45 PM CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that its management will participate in the following upcoming investor meetings taking place in Paris, France:

- 6th HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID), September 17 & 18, 2024
- Investor Access Forum, October 15 & 16, 2024


About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
1,07 EUR Euronext Paris -4,11%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank