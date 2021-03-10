Transgene: Significant milestones achieved on all drug candidates in 2020 and financial visibility until 2022
2020 Full-year results and business update
- TG4050: first patients treated in two clinical trials of the novel individualized immunotherapy based on the myvac® technology - First data expected in 4Q 2021
- TG4001: expanded randomized Phase II trial to start in HPV-positive anogenital cancers, based on encouraging Phase Ib/II data
- BT-001: the first candidate from the Invir.IO(TM) platform has entered the clinic
- Financial visibility until 2022 following the partial sale of the stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals in 2020
