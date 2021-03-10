Transgene: Significant milestones achieved on all drug candidates in 2020 and financial visibility until 2022

2020 Full-year results and business update



­- TG4050: first patients treated in two clinical trials of the novel individualized immunotherapy based on the myvac® technology - First data expected in 4Q 2021



­- TG4001: expanded randomized Phase II trial to start in HPV-positive anogenital cancers, based on encouraging Phase Ib/II data



­- BT-001: the first candidate from the Invir.IO(TM) platform has entered the clinic



­- Financial visibility until 2022 following the partial sale of the stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals in 2020



Conference call in English scheduled today at 6:00 p.m. CET - Video conference in French on March 10 at 10:00 a.m. CET (details at the end of the release)



