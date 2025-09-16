 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene’s Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine TG4050 Delivers Positive Randomized Phase I Data - Randomization to be Completed in Phase II Part in Q4 2025
information fournie par Boursorama CP 16/09/2025 à 17:45

2025 Half-Year Results and Business Update



Positive Phase I data with TG4050 in operable Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)


• 100% disease-free survival after 2 years of follow-up — data presented in a rapid oral presentation at ASCO (June 2025)


• Transgene to report additional immunological data at a scientific conference in Q4 2025



Ongoing Phase II part with TG4050 in operable HNSCC


• Patient screening completed, completion of randomization expected in Q4 2025


• First immunogenicity data expected in H2 2026, and efficacy data expected in Q4 2027



Preparing new Phase I trial in an additional indication



Business funded until the end of December 2026


Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below


.../...

