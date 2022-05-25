Transgene’s Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2022

Strasbourg, France, May 25, 2022, 05:45 p.m. CEST – The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene’s shareholders was held today (May 25, 2022) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d’Andernach – Parc d’Innovation – 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France).



The meeting was chaired by Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO, to approve the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and to vote on the other resolutions submitted for approval.



The replay of the Combined General Meeting is available via Transgene’s website and here.



The Combined General Meeting adopted all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including notably:

- Appointment of three new Directors:

o Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, and Prof. Jean-Yves Blay, MD, PhD, as independent Directors, and

o Laurence Espinasse as non-independent Director;

- Renewal of the following Board Members mandates: Hedi Ben Brahim and Jean-Luc Bélingard as non-independent Directors;

- Appointment of a new Statutory Auditor, KPMG and renewal of Grant Thornton.

.../...