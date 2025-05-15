Transgene’s Combined General Meeting of May 15, 2025

Strasbourg, France, May 15, 2025, 05:45 p.m. CEST – The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene’s shareholders was held today (May 15, 2025) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d’Andernach – Parc d’Innovation – 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France).



The Combined General Meeting was chaired by Alessandro Riva, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to approving the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the “Say on Pay” resolutions, the Combined General Meeting was also called to vote on all resolutions submitted to it, notably regarding the renewal of Directors’ terms of office, financial authorizations, amendments to the Company’s Bylaws, and delegations of authority granted to the Board of Directors to operate on the Company’s share capital.



All resolutions recommended for approval by the Board of Directors were adopted by the shareholders.



