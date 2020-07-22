Transgene Reports Results from Clinical Study of TG4001 in Combination with Avelumab in Advanced HPV-Positive Cancers
Boursorama CP•22/07/2020 à 16:31
- Exploratory Phase 1b/2 trial targeting a heterogeneous population of patients with HPV16-positive, recurrent and/or metastatic cancer whose disease has progressed after up to three lines of chemotherapy, reports promising clinical activity with the combination regimen.
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+15.18%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer