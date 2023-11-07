Transgene reports business update and Q3 2023 financial position

Transgene continues to advance its innovative immunotherapy pipeline, with key clinical development catalysts expected in the next 12 months

Financial visibility until the end of 2024



Strasbourg, France, November 7, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update and its financial position for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.



During the third quarter of 2023, Transgene’s clinical-stage immunotherapy portfolio continued to advance. Notable progress included the treatment of the first patient in the Part B of Phase I trial assessing the novel oncolytic virus BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) (NCT: 04725331).



.../...