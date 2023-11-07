Transgene continues to advance its innovative immunotherapy pipeline, with key clinical development catalysts expected in the next 12 months
Financial visibility until the end of 2024
Strasbourg, France, November 7, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update and its financial position for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.
During the third quarter of 2023, Transgene’s clinical-stage immunotherapy portfolio continued to advance. Notable progress included the treatment of the first patient in the Part B of Phase I trial assessing the novel oncolytic virus BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) (NCT: 04725331).
.../...
Transgene reports business update and Q3 2023 financial position
information fournie par Boursorama CP07/11/2023 à 17:45
Transgene continues to advance its innovative immunotherapy pipeline, with key clinical development catalysts expected in the next 12 months
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-1.74%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer