Transgene reports business update and Q3 2022 financial position

- Positive result from interim analysis and reduction of the size of the Phase II trial evaluating TG4001 + avelumab vs avelumab in HPV-positive anogenital cancers



- Positive clinical data on TG4050 were presented during a R&D Day in Sept. 2022



- €36.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022



- Financial visibility until the end of 2023





Strasbourg, France, November 7, 2022, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update and its financial position for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.



