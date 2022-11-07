 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene reports business update and Q3 2022 financial position
information fournie par Boursorama CP07/11/2022 à 07:30

- Positive result from interim analysis and reduction of the size of the Phase II trial evaluating TG4001 + avelumab vs avelumab in HPV-positive anogenital cancers

- Positive clinical data on TG4050 were presented during a R&D Day in Sept. 2022

- €36.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022

- Financial visibility until the end of 2023


Strasbourg, France, November 7, 2022, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update and its financial position for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

.../...

