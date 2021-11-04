Transgene reports business update and Q3 2021 financial position

- Data presented at ESMO in September provided clinical proof of concept for the intravenous administration of Transgene’s patented oncolytic virus (Invir.IO™ platform)—significantly expanding the market opportunity



- First data from two ongoing Phase I trials of the individualized cancer vaccine TG4050 (myvac® platform) will be communicated in the second half of November 2021



- €40.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021, further strengthened by the €17.4 million received in October 2021 from the partial sale of Tasly BioPharmaceuticals shares



- Financial visibility until the end of 2023



.../...