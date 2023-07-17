Transgene receives $15.3 Million from the Sale of Securities Held for Sale
Transgene receives $15.3 Million from the Sale of Securities Held for Sale
Strasbourg, France, July 17, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that it has received $15.3 million (€ 14.0 million) as a result of the full disposal of its minority stake in a Chinese biopharmaceutical company.
Following this transaction, which completion was expected for mid-2023, Transgene reaffirms its financial visibility until early 2024.
