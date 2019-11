Transgene Provides Q3 2019 Business Update, with Focus on Recently Announced Efficacy Results of TG4001* Promising TG4001 efficacy results presented at ESMO in September 2019* €54 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019* Significant news flow confirmed before year-end:­ - First efficacy readout of TG4010 in lung cancer expected in December 2019­ - myvac(TM): Two clinical trials with TG4050 to start shortly­ - Start of clinical trial investigating new route of administration of TG6002.../...