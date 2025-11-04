 Aller au contenu principal
Transgene Provides Business and Financial Update for Q3 2025
information fournie par Boursorama CP 04/11/2025 à 17:50

Comprehensive immunogenicity data of individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) TG4050, from the randomized Phase I study in operable Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) patients, to be presented at SITC 2025

New TG4050 data further validate its mechanism of action and potential to reduce risk of relapse presented at ASCO 2025

First immunogenicity data in the ongoing Phase II trial in operable HNSCC expected in H2 2026



Strasbourg, France, November 4, 2025, 5:50 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update on its lead asset TG4050 developed from its myvac® platform, upcoming plans, and its financial position as of September 30, 2025.


.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
1,4750 EUR Euronext Paris +8,46%

