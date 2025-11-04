Transgene Provides Business and Financial Update for Q3 2025

Comprehensive immunogenicity data of individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) TG4050, from the randomized Phase I study in operable Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) patients, to be presented at SITC 2025



New TG4050 data further validate its mechanism of action and potential to reduce risk of relapse presented at ASCO 2025



First immunogenicity data in the ongoing Phase II trial in operable HNSCC expected in H2 2026







Strasbourg, France, November 4, 2025, 5:50 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update on its lead asset TG4050 developed from its myvac® platform, upcoming plans, and its financial position as of September 30, 2025.





.../...