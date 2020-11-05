Transgene Presents its Individualized Immunotherapy, TG4050, at the Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit
Boursorama CP•05/11/2020 à 07:30
Strasbourg, France, November 5, 2020, 7:30 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Quéméneur, Pharm.D., PhD, will present today at the virtual 5th Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit.
Presentation
- Title: Viral Immunotherapy Meets AI Technology
- Session: Clinical Translation - Utilizing Different Delivery Platforms to Enhance Clinical
- Timing: November 5th at 11.45 am ET / 5.45 pm CET
