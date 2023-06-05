Transgene presents immunological data demonstrating that TG4001, a novel therapeutic cancer vaccine, can induce T-cell responses against HPV16 antigens in the ongoing Phase II trial at ASCO 2023
TG4001 can induce de novo immune responses against HPV16 antigens E6 and E7 in patients with advanced HPV16-positive anogenital cancers
Patients with complete objective response showed strong vaccine-induced immunoreactivity
Transgene is preparing for a potentially registrational study
Strasbourg, France, June 5, 2023, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that new data will be presented today on TG4001. These data confirm the ability of this novel investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine to induce immune responses against HPV16 antigens, that are associated with anti-tumor response. These results have been presented in a poster at the ongoing American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.
