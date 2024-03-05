Transgene, NEC, and BostonGene Expand Collaboration for Phase I/II Clinical Trial of Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine TG4050

Strasbourg (France), Tokyo (Japan) and Waltham, Mass (USA), March 5th, 2024, 7:30 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies and BostonGene Corporation (BostonGene), a leading company in AI-based molecular and immune profiling, today announced the expansion of their collaboration for the randomized Phase I/II trial of TG4050, an individualized therapeutic vaccine for patients with head and neck cancers.



BostonGene is partnering with NEC and Transgene to continue performing tumor molecular profiling and microenvironment analysis and provide high-throughput sequencing services. The partnership with BostonGene will enable fast turnaround of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data, and sophisticated analytics will enable comprehensive profiling of patient immune contexture.



.../...