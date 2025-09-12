Transgene included in new Euronext Paris indices

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will be included in the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, and CAC® All-Tradable indices as of Monday, 22 September 2025, following market close on 19 September.





This decision follows the annual review of the CAC® Family indices, announced on 11 September 2025, during which the Euronext Expert Indices Committee decided to include Transgene in the composition of these three indices.





This change reflects the positive momentum of the TNG stock, supported by increased liquidity in recent months.