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Transgene Extends its myvac® Platform, Further Establishing its Position as a Key Player in the Rapidly Emerging Individualized Cancer Immunotherapy Field
information fournie par Boursorama CP 24/09/2026 à 17:45
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2026 Half-Year Results and Business Update

myvac® – Expanding potential across solid tumors through viral vector, AI driven neoantigen selection, and scalable cell-line manufacturing

TG4050 – First Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine (INTV) from the myvac® platform advancing in resected HNSCC

TG4070 – Second novel myvac®-based INTV in early-stage NSCLC , with potential to be applied across multiple early-stage solid tumor types

Positive preclinical data from TG-MVATM, a new generation of prophylactic vaccine against mpox and smallpox based on MVA vector

Business funded until early 2028

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TRANSGENE
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