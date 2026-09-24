Transgene Extends its myvac® Platform, Further Establishing its Position as a Key Player in the Rapidly Emerging Individualized Cancer Immunotherapy Field

2026 Half-Year Results and Business Update



myvac® – Expanding potential across solid tumors through viral vector, AI driven neoantigen selection, and scalable cell-line manufacturing



TG4050 – First Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine (INTV) from the myvac® platform advancing in resected HNSCC



TG4070 – Second novel myvac®-based INTV in early-stage NSCLC , with potential to be applied across multiple early-stage solid tumor types



Positive preclinical data from TG-MVATM, a new generation of prophylactic vaccine against mpox and smallpox based on MVA vector



Business funded until early 2028