Transgene Extends its myvac® Platform, Further Establishing its Position as a Key Player in the Rapidly Emerging Individualized Cancer Immunotherapy Field

2026 Half-Year Results and Business Update
myvac® – Expanding potential across solid tumors through viral vector, AI driven neoantigen selection, and scalable cell-line manufacturing
TG4050 – First Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine (INTV) from the myvac® platform advancing in resected HNSCC
TG4070 – Second novel myvac®-based INTV in early-stage NSCLC , with potential to be applied across multiple early-stage solid tumor types
Positive preclinical data from TG-MVATM, a new generation of prophylactic vaccine against mpox and smallpox based on MVA vector
Business funded until early 2028
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