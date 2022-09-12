Transgene Confirms the Potential of the Intravenous Route of its Invir.IO™ Oncolytic Viruses against Solid Tumors with TG6002 Phase I Data Presented at ESMO Congress 2022

Additional positive TG6002 Phase I data show that the oncolytic virus

is able to reach the tumor, replicate and express its payload in all patients

when administered intravenously



Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2022, 8:00 am CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces positive confirmatory data from the Phase I trial evaluating TG6002 administered intravenously (IV) in combination with oral 5-FC in patients with advanced gastrointestinal carcinomas.



TG6002 is based on Transgene’s double deleted VVcopTK-RR- patented virus backbone, which forms the basis of the company’s Invir.IO™ platform, and is generating a pipeline of multi-armed therapeutic OV drug candidates.



These updated data generated on 37 patients treated at the highest dose levels of the Phase I demonstrated that the therapy is well tolerated and confirmed the mechanism of action of TG6002 administered IV. They were presented on September 11, 2022, in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting taking place in Paris (France) from September 9-13, 2022.

See PDF press release for complete text