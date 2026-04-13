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Transgene Completes Patient Randomization in Phase 2 Part of Clinical Trial Evaluating TG4050 in the Adjuvant Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer
information fournie par Boursorama CP 13/04/2026 à 08:00

Two-year disease-free survival from evaluable Phase 2 patients expected by the end of Q1 2028.


Strasbourg, France, April 13, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the completion of patient randomization in the Phase 2 part of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating TG4050, an individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) developed from Transgene’s myvac® platform.
38 patients have been randomized in the Phase 2 part of the Phase 1/2 trial for adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer (HNSCC ). With the primary endpoint of the trial being 2-year disease-free survival (DFS), Transgene is advancing the study and expects to communicate top line results by the end of Q1 2028.

TG4050 is designed to stimulate a strong and individualized immune response aimed at preventing relapse in patients following surgery and adjuvant (chemo)radiotherapy.

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