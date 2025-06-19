Transgene Completes Initial Patient Screening in Phase II Part of TG4050 Trial in Operable Head and Neck Cancer

Phase I part showed 100% Disease-Free Survival (DFS) after a minimum of 2-year follow-up – providing clinical proof of principle for TG4050

Randomization of all patients expected to be completed by end 2025

First immunogenicity data of Phase II part expected in H2 2026

Preliminary efficacy data expected in H2 2027



Strasbourg, France, June 19, 2025, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the completion of initial patient screening in the randomized multicenter Phase II part of its Phase I/II clinical trial with TG4050, an individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine, as a single agent in the adjuvant treatment of HPV-negative squamous head and neck cancers (NCT04183166). TG4050, Transgene’s lead asset, is based on its proprietary myvac® platform and powered by NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities designed to optimize antigen selection for individual patients.



.../...