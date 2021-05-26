Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
TRANSGENE: Combined General Meeting of May 26, 2021
26/05/2021 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, May 26, 2021, 05:45 p.m. CET - The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene's shareholders was held today (May 26, 2021) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d'Andernach - Parc d'Innovation - 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden - France) chaired by Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO, to approve the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and to vote the other resolutions submitted to their approval. As a result of restrictions placed on the movement and gatherings of persons in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, this General Meeting was held behind closed doors without the physical presence of its shareholders. Its replay is available via Transgene's website and here.

At the Combined General Meeting, the shareholders adopted all resolutions recommended for approval by the Board of Directors.

Detailed voting results are available on Transgene's website, under the heading Investors > General Meeting.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +7.88%

