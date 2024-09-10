 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene Appoints Two Seasoned Leaders in Oncology to Drive its Next Phase of Innovation
information fournie par Boursorama CP 10/09/2024 à 07:30

Newly appointed CMO, Dr. Emmanuelle Dochy, and newly appointed CSO, Dr. Maurizio Ceppi, bring a strong track record of advancing cancer immunotherapies and precision medicine through clinical development as Transgene progresses its innovative preclinical and clinical pipeline including personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine TG4050.

Strasbourg, France, September 10, 2024, 7 : 30 AM CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned leaders in oncology who will be instrumental in advancing the company’s innovative immunotherapy programs. Emmanuelle Dochy, MD, is appointed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and Maurizio Ceppi, PhD, is appointed as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective immediately.

.../...

TRANSGENE
1,10 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

