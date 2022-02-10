 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene appoints Steven Bloom as Chief Business Officer
information fournie par Boursorama CP10/02/2022 à 08:00

Strasbourg, France, February 10, 2022, 8:00 am CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announced today that it has appointed Steven Bloom as Vice President, Chief Business Officer with immediate effect. Steven will join Transgene’s executive committee to lead global business development strategy, alliance management and program management of the Company, with a focus on building a strong visibility in the US as part of establishing Transgene as a leader in virus-based immunotherapies worldwide.

.../...

