Transgene appoints Lucie Larguier as Chief Financial Officer and Christelle Schwoerer as Chief Human Resources Officer
information fournie par Boursorama CP27/03/2024 à 17:45

trasbourg, France, March 27, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucie Larguier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Formerly VP, Corporate Communication and Investor Relations at Transgene, in her new role as CFO, Lucie Larguier will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s financial strategy, management and operations to ensure efficient delivery of Transgene’s innovative immunotherapy pipeline. Lucie succeeds Arnaud Dubarry who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

.../...

